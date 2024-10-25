ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS—The Rosewood Heights Fire Department responded to a two-car accident on Friday night in the 500 block of East Airline, where one vehicle had rolled over.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a truck that had overturned and another vehicle with significant front-end damage. Alton Memorial Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene, where it was reported that minor injuries occurred as a result of the collision.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.