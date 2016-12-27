HARDIN - A pickup truck ended up on the embankment across from the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin in an odd accident at 6:55 p.m. Monday.

Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington was only about two minutes from the accident and he immediately responded. When he arrived, he said he saw the truck up on the embankment with Illinois Department of Transportation signs taken out along its way. The driver was walking outside the vehicle when he arrived, he said.

He said all charges are pending in the case and it is under investigation.

“The vehicle was damaged in the accident,” Heffington said. “The driver didn’t stop at the stop sign and kept on going through all the signs before he hit the embankment.”

The embankment the pickup truck hit was described by someone from Hardin as “steep and rocky” increasing the probability of damage to the truck.

