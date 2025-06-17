TROY — Residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Independence Day at Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe Street, in Troy on Friday, July 4, 2025, with a full day of live music, family activities, and a fireworks display.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. on July 4 with a performance by the Kayden Crews Duo, offering an upbeat set suitable for all ages. From 5 p.m. until the fireworks finale after dark, Tim Berg and the Kurtz Family Band will provide high-energy entertainment.

Between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., attendees can enjoy a variety of family attractions including bounce houses available for $10 with an armband for unlimited access and a classic dunk tank. The dunk tank will feature local figures such as Mayor Craig Nonn from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and Dave Qualls of the Titans from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Organizers are also seeking additional dunk tank volunteers to help raise funds for future park projects.

Local vendors will offer food, drinks, and handmade goods throughout the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and come prepared to enjoy an afternoon and evening of community celebration.

The fireworks display is proudly sponsored through the City of Troy's Tourism Fund.

