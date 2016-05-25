JACKSON, Tenn. – SIUE junior first baseman/designated hitter Keaton Wright (Troy, Illinois) and freshman infielder/outfielder Logan Andersen (O'Fallon, Missouri) were honored Tuesday night by the Ohio Valley Conference.

Wright was selected as the designated hitter on the All-OVC second team while Andersen was chosen as a member of the OVC All-Freshman team.

Wright finished the regular season as the sixth-leading hitter in the OVC with a .362 batting average. He led SIUE in nearly all offensive categories including hits (67), doubles (16), home runs (5) and RBIs (37).

"Keaton is the best hitter on the team," SIUE Coach Danny Jackson said. "He does just about everything right. He is so consistent. You always know what you're going to get from Keaton. He had a great year not only offensively but defensively as well."

Wright made 36 starts at first base and 10 as the Cougars' designated hitter. In 272 chances at first base, he did not commit an error.

Andersen was second on the team in hitting, finishing the year with a .289 batting average. He also tied for second on the team with four home runs and 20 RBIs. He led the team with 32 runs scored and was second on the team with 23 walks.

"I love watching Logan play," Jackson said. "He came in as a middle infielder and turned himself into one of the best outfielders in the OVC. He had a great offensive season, especially in the second half. He's definitely deserving of the honor."

Andersen appeared in 48 games and made 44 starts. He finished the year starting 28 times in right field. He also made eight starts in left field and five starts at second base.

The awards were announced Tuesday at a banquet prior to the start of the OVC Tournament.

