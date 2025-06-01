Our Daily Show Interview! Dawn Mushill: Community Resource Event, First Friday's and More!

TROY - Community members can come out for the monthly First Friday event in downtown Troy.

From 5–8 p.m. on Friday, June 6, 2025, the City of Troy and the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce will host First Friday on the corner of East Market and South Main Street. Attendees will enjoy music by Shotgun Creek, vendors, food trucks and more.

“This is a big one,” said Dawn Mushill, president of the Chamber of Commerce. "It’s beautiful downtown."

The First Friday events are held in downtown Troy every first Friday of the month from May to September, excluding July. The event encourages people to check out the downtown businesses, shop at local vendors’ booths, try new food trucks and downtown restaurants, and enjoy the live music.

Mushill said their vendor space is completely full, and she looks forward to welcoming shoppers to Troy so they can support local artisans and crafters. She encouraged people to stop by Time Out or the Troy VFW for a meal, or you can try the “big variety” of food truck options, including Spud Shack, That’s a Wrapp, T-Mo’s Eats, and Slabs on the Curb.

There are special plastic cups, provided by the 15 sponsors who contribute to First Fridays, that will be used for alcohol. Mushill explained that glasses and glass bottles are not allowed, so all alcohol will be poured into these cups, which attendees can then take home with them.

For parking, Mushill recommends finding a spot at Spencer Park, Frieden’s Church, the funeral home, the old school, Troy Library or St. Paul’s. You can also park at A to Z Dentistry and City Hall after 5 p.m. She asks people to be respectful of private property and the Police and Fire Departments.

She is especially eager to welcome Shotgun Creek to Troy. This St. Louis-based country band is a local favorite, and Mushill knows they will draw a large crowd.

“Three hours of Shotgun Creek — it doesn’t get better than that,” she said. “We had to get a stage for them. We’re like, ‘You can’t put them on the concrete. Come on. Not these guys. We’ll lift them up.’”

Mushill and the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce look forward to the second of the First Fridays series. They encourage people to come out on June 6, 2025, to enjoy the festivities and celebrate downtown Troy.

For more information about the June 6 First Friday event, visit the official Facebook event page. Check out the official Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce website at TroyMaryvilleCoC.com for more information about the Chamber and their upcoming events.

