Our Daily Show! With the Troy Maryville Marine St. Jacob Chamber of Commerce

TROY/MARYVILLE/ST. JACOB/MARINE - The local Chamber of Commerce stays busy, and you’re invited to join them.

The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, led by Dawn Mushill, organizes a variety of community events, networking opportunities, and additional programs for business owners and community members alike. Mushill noted that the chamber can do a lot to help businesses thrive.

“You could be in our chamber all year, never attend one networking event, and get so much out of our chamber. And that’s important to me,” Mushill said.

But, of course, they offer plenty of events, as well. By Dec. 31, the chamber will have organized 99 events in 2025.

The first Tuesday of every month is a chamber lunch, which is a prime networking opportunity. This is followed by “Business Before Breakfast” on the third Wednesday of every month. The fourth Wednesday of the month is their lunch-and-learn, featuring a professional speaker.

The chamber offers several additional events throughout the year, including their First Fridays community block parties in the summertime. Mushill also hosts a “Drinking with Dawn” podcast where she and a business owner drink soda and chat about their business.

Looking ahead to 2026, Mushill is excited to focus on one topic every month. She hopes to bring in professional speakers and facilitate conversations between members about these topics.

“What we did is we took it by month,” she explained. “We’ll have a technology month and a networking month and a marketing month. Everything in that month that we learn is all on the topic.”

Mushill shared that 48% of the chamber’s members are from Troy, Maryville, St. Jacob or Marine, while 52% of members are from the surrounding communities. Members enjoy the events and opportunities provided by the chamber.

This year, Mushill challenged herself to meet with every member so she could learn more about each member’s needs. She had 17 meetings in one day last week. She believes this relationship-building is an important part of any organization.

Just as Mushill is eagerly looking forward to next year, so are the many chamber members. She encourages people to keep an eye on the chamber’s official website for upcoming events, including the annual Women’s Conference scheduled for Nov. 5, 2025, and their glo bingo fundraiser planned for early next year.

To learn more about the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, visit their official website at TroyMaryvilleCoC.com.

