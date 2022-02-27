The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce 501c3 Foundation is proud to announce they will be awarding four (4) $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who are pursuing a higher education, including colleges, universities and vocational schools. The eligible high schools include Triad High School, Father McGivney High School and Maryville Christian School.

“For the past three years, we have hosted our Annual Fore! The Foundation Golf Scramble each October” said Dawn Mushill, Executive Director, of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce. “The Foundation receives 100% of the proceeds from the event. The scholarships are created to assist our high school seniors who are furthering their education” said Mushill.

Applicants should visit the Chamber’s website at www.troymaryvillecoc.com or contact their school counselor. Scholarship applications are due no later than April 5 at 5:00 p.m. The scholarship winners will be announced to the individual schools on April 10. The schools will award the scholarships at their individual scholarship presentations. Contact the Chamber office with questions by e-mailing dawn@troymaryvillecoc.com or by calling the Chamber office 618-667-8769.

