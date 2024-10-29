Our Daily Show Interview! Emily, Kyle, Kyle, & Sterling: Troy/Maryville/Marine/St. Jacob CoC

TROY/MARYVILLE/ST. JACOB/MARINE - The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce interns shared a little about their experience with the Chamber.

On a recent episode of “Our Daily Show!,” Kyle Mullin, Kyle Hazelwood and Sterling Crutcher took to the airwaves to tell listeners about the Chamber and their internships. Emily Gretak, the office manager, also spoke about how the Chamber has helped her and the interns grow since they started work with the board, the ambassadors, and CEO Dawn Mushill.

“I’m enjoying it because I’m learning a lot and I’m getting to connect with these small businesses and learn more about what they do,” Crutcher said.

Crutcher serves as a videographer, while Mullin and Hazelwood work in advertising and mass communications, respectively. The interns said they enjoy the networking opportunities they’ve experienced.

“We’ve been able to meet so many different people at these different events, and it’s been pretty cool,” Hazelwood said. “You get to learn from people who are doing it and get valuable time to put on your resume, like we’re doing as college students.”

Mullin said the internship has honed his writing skills as he has written several press releases for the Chamber. Mullin, Hazelwood and Crutcher are all students, and they shared that they hope to continue working with the Chamber even after they graduate and complete their internships.

Gretak noted that her full-time position with the Chamber has helped her grow a lot, too. Though she said she is an introvert “through and through,” she has become more outspoken and made a lot of connections since starting with the Chamber three years ago.

“When I first started, I wouldn’t be here right now,” Gretak said. “It’s really helped me open up. Even though I’m still an introvert, it has helped me open up just in general with these opportunities.”

Gretak, Crutcher, Mullin and Hazelwood agree that CEO Dawn Mushill’s work ethic is a major motivator. They also feel that the Chamber’s members remind them how important their work is. They do everything they can to help their members be successful, and this is how the Chamber succeeds, too.

“It’s our members, it’s our board, it’s our ambassadors,” Gretak added. “They don’t have to help us, but they love to help. Our members also love to help other members out as well, so forming those communications between our members is a very cool thing we get to do…I think they’re the main part of our success.”

For more information about the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, visit their official website at TroyMaryvilleCOC.com or Facebook page.

