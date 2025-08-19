TROY – The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the dates for the 2025 Fall City/Village Wide Garage Sales. This community tradition gives residents the opportunity to declutter, shop, and connect with neighbors while supporting local communities.

The sales will be held across the four communities on the following dates:

Village of St. Jacob – September 4–6 | 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Village of Maryville – September 5–6 | 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Village of Marine – September 18–20 | Times set individually by sellers

City of Troy – September 19–20 | 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Residents are encouraged to register their addresses online to be included in the official garage sale listings and interactive map.

Article continues after sponsor message

To register your address: https://garagesale.troycoc.com/garagesalesignup.php

To view the interactive map of sales: https://garagesale.troycoc.com/search.php

“This event is always a favorite for both sellers and bargain hunters,” said Dawn Mushill, President/CEO of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a wonderful way for families to clear out unused items, while visitors can discover treasures and explore our communities.”

The event is sponsored by Meineke Car Care Center.

For more information, visit www.troymaryvillecoc.com or contact the Chamber office at 618-667-8769.

More like this: