The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber’s 40th Anniversary Celebration on September 21 celebrated more than just their 40th anniversary! The Chamber was also presented with a marketing award at their own event from the Troy-Edwardsville Shrine Club. Many of the Shriner’s came together to show their appreciation for the Chamber’s assistance with marketing the 3rd Annual Shriner’s BBQ Competition. The event took place in August at the Tri-Township Park in Troy.

“We are very appreciative of this Chamber of Commerce. They helped us out tremendously with marketing” said Shriner’s Club Member Gary Apperson. “Dawn was there every day and answered all of our questions. She gives us lots of advice and we are proud to be a member of this Chamber” said Apperson.

The Chamber was awarded the “2024 Grand Champions of Marketing” for their assistance in promoting the BBQ Competition. “What an award,” said Mushill. “I have to say that this group of individuals is one of the most dedicated group of men that I have ever met,” said Mushill. “Each time I attended the BBQ Competition planning meeting, I always felt so welcomed. These guys truly love what they do and what they represent” said Mushill.

The Chamber recorded the recognition presentation at their 40th anniversary event and posted on social media. “I had no idea we were receiving this award. When they presented this beautiful ‘2024 Grand Champions of Marketing’ award, I teared up. You can actually see me hug all of the Shriner’s and I believe the second person I hugged ended up with many of my tears on their shoulder,” said Mushill. “It was a total surprise,” said Mushill.

The Shriner’s are already planning their 2025 BBQ Competition, which will take place in August of 2025. If you would like more information on this event, please contact the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce at 618-667-8769. They would be more than happy to assist you.