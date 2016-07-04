SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference (SoCon) released its academic honor roll for the 2015-16 academic year, and two SIUE wrestlers were among those listed.

Chris Johnson (Wheeling, Illinois) and Jake Tindle (Troy, Illinois) were honored by the Conference. SIUE is an affiliate member of the SoCon in wrestling.

Johnson, a redshirt senior, is a construction management major. Tindle, a redshirt junior and a 2014-15 NCAA Division I national tournament qualifier, is a chemistry major.

To be eligible for the academic all-conference team, student-athletes had to carry at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average at the conclusion of the spring semester – a change from the previous criteria that was based on the GPA entering the semester of competition – and were required to compete in at least one-half of their teams' competitions. In addition, the student-athletes must have successfully completed at least three semesters at their institutions, making true freshmen and first-year transfers ineligible for inclusion.

