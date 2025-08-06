TROY, Ill. — The City of Troy Water Department lifted a boil order issued on Aug. 4, 2025, Troy Public Works Director Robert Hancock announced on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The boil order was issued following a water main break that caused low or no water pressure.

Article continues after sponsor message

The boil order was initially put in place to ensure public safety while the city addressed the disruption. Hancock confirmed that water samples tested by a certified laboratory showed no presence of coliform bacteria, allowing residents to resume normal use of their water service.

“Water samples have been confirmed to be free of coliform bacteria by a certified laboratory,” Hancock said. “You may return to normal use of your water service.”

Residents with questions or needing additional information can contact the water department at (618) 667-9924, extension 2, during normal business hours, or call (618) 667-6731 after hours.

More like this:

Water Main Break Disrupts Service For 144 Customers Near 3043 Godfrey Road
May 10, 2025
Boil Order Affects Multiple Streets In Collinsville
Mar 17, 2025
Red Air Pollution Action Day Called For Multiple Illinois Sectors
6 days ago
Fuel Spill At Troy Quick Shop Triggers Emergency Response
Apr 5, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Announces Global Seating Supplier Adient to Locate Facility in Normal, Bringing Jobs and Investment to the Central Region
Jul 21, 2025

 