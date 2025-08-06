TROY, Ill. — The City of Troy Water Department lifted a boil order issued on Aug. 4, 2025, Troy Public Works Director Robert Hancock announced on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

The boil order was issued following a water main break that caused low or no water pressure.

The boil order was initially put in place to ensure public safety while the city addressed the disruption. Hancock confirmed that water samples tested by a certified laboratory showed no presence of coliform bacteria, allowing residents to resume normal use of their water service.

“Water samples have been confirmed to be free of coliform bacteria by a certified laboratory,” Hancock said. “You may return to normal use of your water service.”

Residents with questions or needing additional information can contact the water department at (618) 667-9924, extension 2, during normal business hours, or call (618) 667-6731 after hours.

