TROY – Assembled in orderly rows and clad with face masks, hair nets, and gloves, volunteers both young and old diligently scoop non-perishable food products into baggies, weigh them, seal them, and pack them in boxes. This is the third year Troy United Methodist Church has come together, even on a rainy Saturday, to pack thousands of meals for humanitarian relief around the world.
In partnership with Midwest Mission Distribution Center, 100+ volunteers packed 42,000 meals over the course of four shifts that followed COVID-19 safety guidelines. A hands-on mission experience, Midwest Mission meets the basic needs of people around the world through the distribution of education, health, micro-business, and disaster relief supplies. This year, the meals will be distributed to Guatemalans impacted by natural disaster.
Troy United Methodist Church is the largest UMC in Madison County, IL. Troy UMC is on a mission to reach the Metro East community, making positive change and inviting all on a journey with Jesus.
###
If you would like more information on this event or upcoming events, please contact Bonnie Abel at bonnie@troyumc.org.

