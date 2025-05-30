Our Daily Show Interview! Dawn Mushill: Community Resource Event, First Friday's and More!

TROY - A huge e-cycling and shredding event is scheduled for next weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, 2025, community members can bring electronics, paper and prescription medications to Triad High School in Troy. Hosted by the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, the e-cycle and shredding event aims to provide a convenient way for community members to dispose of items.

“Bring all your stuff,” said Dawn Mushill, president of the Chamber of Commerce. “We have a line designated. We have volunteers that will help you out. We’ve got people in these orange vests, and I’ll be out there with my flag.”

Mushill said the shredding is “unlimited,” and they’ve had people bring an entire van full of paper to be shredded in the past. The paper will be shredded on the spot by The Shred Truck.

For the e-cycling, CJD E-Cycling will accept any item with a cord at no charge. There will be a slight charge for televisions and monitors.

“Bring your vacuum. Bring your microwave. Bring your cell phone. Bring your keyboard,” Mushill said. “We don’t care. Everything.”

In addition to the shredding and e-cycling opportunities, the Chamber will be collecting old prescription medication. They will deliver these medications to the Troy Police Department to be properly disposed of. If you have old eyeglasses or hearing aids, the Chamber will also take these items.

The Chamber has sponsored this event since 2008, but this is the first time it will be held at Triad High School. Mushill joked that the high school has “the biggest parking lot in the world,” so there will be plenty of room for the cars and volunteers.

She suggests arriving around 10:30 a.m. as there is usually a rush in the early morning. She also asks people to be patient, but promises the lines should move quickly.



“We’d love to see everybody,” Mushill added. “It’s open to everyone. You don’t have to live in Troy. We don’t look at your ID. We don’t care where you come from. Bring it all.”

For more information about the e-cycling and shredding event, visit the official Facebook event page. Check out the official Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce website at TroyMaryvilleCoC.com to learn more about the Chamber and their upcoming events.

