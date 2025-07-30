Our Daily Show Interview! Dawn Mushill: Troy First Fridays, National Night Out, and More!

TROY - Riverbend residents are invited to downtown Troy for their First Friday event.

From 5–8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, the Troy community will welcome acoustic duo Lanny and Julie, several food trucks, and countless residents to come out and enjoy the evening. Dawn Mushill, president of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, promises a great night.

“We have some fun coming up,” Mushill said. “Get some food and bring a lawn chair.”

The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce has hosted two First Friday events so far this year and will conclude the series in September. Mushill looks forward to sharing another event with the community.

All of the local businesses will be open, including The Happy Elephant, Salt Wellness, Rose MedSpa, Red Door Cottage, No Restrictions Tattoos and Mokka Bon. You can grab food and drinks from The Happy Elephant, the Troy VFW, The Buzzed Bee, Time Out, Kokomo Joe’s, and Wine for the Win.

Other “Main Street Eats” will be available. Food trucks including Spud Shack, C-Rations Grub Hub, That’s a Wrapp, Franko’s Hot Dogs and Bratz, Polar Paradise, Zanny Popz Frozen Treats, and Washington Kettle Corn will have snacks and food for everyone to enjoy.

Mushill is most excited to welcome Lanny and Julie, a well-known musical duo in the region who will play “everything,” from classic rock to heartland country and beyond.

“We’re lucky to have them,” she said. “They’re a great couple. They harmonize well. They're known by everyone, especially in our area.”

She added that the community has reacted positively to the First Friday events so far, and she looks forward to sharing another evening with the vendors, businesses and community members that make Troy such a special place.

“We’ve heard nothing but great things,” Mushill added. “Nothing but great feedback from all of our vendors, the downtown businesses, the City of Troy and attendees.”

You can visit the official Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce website for more information about the First Friday events, or check out the official Facebook event page.

