TROY, Ill. — Logan Williams, a beloved Troy, IL., teenager known for his kindness and quiet strength, died recently following a car accident, leaving his family and community grieving.

Williams was described by friends as a gentle soul who consistently put others before himself. His sudden passing has prompted an outpouring of support from those who knew him, highlighting the lasting impact he had through his compassion and willingness to help others.

The accident left Logan on life support, with his parents, Todd and Toni Williams, and sister by his side during his final moments. The family is now facing significant medical bills, including ICU care, life support equipment, and funeral expenses.

In response, friends Megan and Dan Kilfoy established a GoFundMe campaign to assist the Williams family with the financial burdens they face. Click here for the GoFundMe for the Williams family.

“Anyone who knows Logan knows the incredible heart Logan has always shown to others. Now it’s our turn to show up for him and for his family during this critical time,” the Kilfoys said in a statement.

This is a reminder that the GoFundMe campaign emphasizes that donations will go directly to the family to help cover medical and funeral expenses. The campaign has even more importance for the Williams family because of the funeral and hospital expenses.

Logan Williams is remembered as a beacon of kindness whose legacy will live on through his family and friends.

The Troy, IL., community continues to keep the Williams family in their thoughts during this difficult time.

