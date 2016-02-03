SPRINGFIELD - Stephen W. Radloff of Troy, Illinois, was promoted to the rank of command sergeant major during a promotion ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, Jan. 30.

Radloff enlisted in the Active Army in September 1993 as an infantryman and was first stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. In 1995 he deployed to Haiti with the 25th Infantry Division. From 1997 to 1999 he served as a squad leader with Company B, 3-187th Infantry at the 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

He was later stationed at United States Army Recruiting Command in Chicago from 1999 to 2002. He transitioned to the Illinois Army National Guard in November 2002 as a recruiter based out of East St. Louis, Illinois.

Radloff was selected as a recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer in charge in 2005 and became the Mike Company first sergeant in 2007.

Radloff deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 as a battle captain with the Bilateral Embedded Staff Team A7 and was part of Task Force White Eagle. The team provided support to the ninth rotation of Polish Forces to Afghanistan.

In October of 2012, Radloff graduated from the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy at Fort Bliss, Texas, and in January 2016 he was selected as the Recruiting and Retention Battalion command sergeant major. In this position, he serves as the senior enlisted advisor to the Recruiting and Retention Battalion commander.

