TROY, Ill. — The Troy Police Department welcomed a new officer and recognized a community partner during a recent ceremony.

The department recently held a swearing-in ceremony for Officer T.J. Wilson, who recently graduated from the police academy and has begun his field training. Members of the Troy Police Department expressed pride in welcoming Wilson to the team.

During the event, the department also presented an award to CIT Trucking in appreciation of the company’s ongoing support of local initiatives. CIT Trucking has contributed to community events such as the Special Olympics and the department’s annual golf tournament.

The Troy Police Department acknowledged CIT Trucking’s generosity and commitment, highlighting the importance of partnerships between law enforcement and the community.

