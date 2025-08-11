TROY, Ill. — The Troy Police Department announced it will join nearly 200 law enforcement agencies across Illinois in a statewide crackdown on impaired and unbelted driving during the upcoming Labor Day holiday. From Aug. 15 through the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2025, officers will increase patrols focused on enforcing laws against impaired driving and seat belt violations.

The department will participate in three campaigns: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket.” These initiatives aim to reduce dangerous driving behaviors related to alcohol, cannabis, and other impairing substances, as well as to promote seat belt use.

“Driving under the influence — whether it’s alcohol, cannabis, or any impairing drug — not just risky, it is illegal,” the Troy Police said in a statement. “We’ll be patrolling with zero tolerance for impaired driving, because our goal is to protect the people of Troy.”

Officers will also focus on enforcing seat belt laws, emphasizing that buckling up remains the most effective way to prevent serious injury or death in a crash. “Everyone in the vehicle — front or back — should be properly buckled, every trip,” the department said.

The effort is supported by the Illinois Department of Transportation through federal highway safety funds. The Troy Police Department urged residents to plan ahead, use designated drivers, and avoid driving while impaired to ensure a safe holiday weekend. “These decisions save lives,” the department said.

