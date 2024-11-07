TROY — The Troy Police Department has announced it will enhance its traffic safety initiatives following the award of a Federal Fiscal Year 2025 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant. The grant aims to bolster high-visibility enforcement strategies that seek to reduce traffic crashes and prevent injuries.

The grant period will run from Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025. During this time, the Troy Police Department plans to implement additional enforcement measures that will complement both mandatory and optional campaign enforcement dates, particularly during periods identified as some of the most dangerous for road travel.

In a statement, the Troy Police Department expressed its commitment to road safety, saying, "We're pleased to receive this grant to step up our road safety efforts with the goal of saving lives. Our mission is to make travel safer through directed, proactive patrols and to stop, cite, and arrest those who choose to violate traffic laws."

The enforcement efforts will specifically target the leading causes of traffic crashes, including speeding, impaired driving, the use of electronic devices, failure to yield, disobeying traffic control signals, and occupant restraint violations.

The STEP grant is funded by federal highway safety funds that are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

