TROY — Troy Police conducted an impaired driving enforcement effort over the Labor Day weekend, resulting in 51 traffic stops, the department announced Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

The enforcement campaign, which took place throughout the holiday weekend, led to the issuance of 26 seat-belt citations, including four during nighttime hours. Additional citations and arrests included one arrest of a suspended driver, seven distracted driving citations, six speeding citations, and 10 other citations.

“Through the Labor Day safety campaign, we helped make our roads safer and spread the word about the risks of impaired driving — ‘It’s Not a Game,’” Troy Police said in a statement.

The effort was part of the statewide initiatives “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket,” funded by federal highway safety funds administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

