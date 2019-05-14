Get The Latest News!

TROY - The Troy Fire Department received a call in the late afternoon for a serious fire in the 8000 block of Crystal Lane in Troy and a Box Alarm was issued.

Troy, Maryville and Glen Carbon Fire Department personnel battled the blaze together as a team and had it extinguished quickly. The part of the home where the fire started suffered substantial damage.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, which was in rural Troy. The exact cause of the fire was not yet released.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

