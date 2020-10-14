TROY MO. - On Friday, Troy, Mo., Detectives met with a female victim in reference to a sexual assault that occurred at Mercy-Lincoln Hospital, located at 1000 E. Cherry Street.

Police said the female victim stated at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2020, she was directed by her primary care physician to Urgent Care located within Mercy-Lincoln Hospital for a chest x-ray. After the x-ray was completed she returned home. At approximately 7:30 p.m. she was contacted by a male, who she believed to be the x-ray technician from Mercy-Lincoln to return to the hospital for another chest x-ray due to something of concern. The female victim stated she arrived back at Mercy-Lincoln at approximately 8 p.m.

Upon her arrival at the hospital, she went to the registration counter and was advised she did not need to register because she had been there earlier in the day. The female victim was escorted back to radiology.

Police said the male technician, identified as Ryan Williams, took her into the CT scan room and provided her with a gown, and instructed her to change and lay on the table. Once on the table, the Williams lifted up her gown exposing her chest, and began placing stickers on her chest. In the course of placing the stickers on her chest, Williams touched her exposed breast with his hands, police said.

Once the scan was completed the female victim was directed to redress. When the female victim had redressed and entered the room Williams was on the telephone, which she believed to be with her doctor. Williams showed her what she believed to be her CT scan and explained what her doctor’s concerns were. The female victim has explained the doctor was concerned about her having lymphoma. Williams escorted the female victim to the hospital.

On 10-05-2020 the female victim contacted her primary care physician to inquire about the CT scan. She was advised by her doctor there was no history of her having a CT scan. The female victim was also advised Williams had accessed her personal medical records from the hospital’s system.

Ryan E. Williams of Wentzville was charged with one (1) count of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and Invasion of Privacy. The Honorable Judge Allsberry set bond at $100,000 cash only. Other bond conditions apply.

Due to the level of sophistication of this crime, the Troy Police Department and the Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office believe there may be additional victims.

This is an ongoing investigation, the Troy Police Department is working with Mercy-Lincoln to identify any other possible victims. Additional charges may be added.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

