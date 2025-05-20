EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Tuesday that a Troy man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his mother has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Neil Howard, 46, received the sentence Tuesday for the murder of his mother, Norma J. Caraker, 60, of Troy.

She was strangled with a bungee cord in September 2023. Following a week-long trial in February, a jury convicted Howard of first-degree murder. Evidence and testimony presented by Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager and Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Kemper suggested Howard was unhappy about his mother’s dating.

The evidence and testimony showed that she was killed in her bedroom, shortly after she had a date. At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Yager sought a sentence of at least 45 years in prison. Yager noted that Howard had previous arrests involving incidents with other family members. “It is clear that the defendant is a violent individual, and he’s especially violent toward women,” Yager argued.

Howard will have to serve 100 percent of the sentence, meaning he will be 76 before he’s eligible for release on parole. “If this individual ever steps foot outside a prison, he’ll be an elderly man,” Haine said.

“We continue to hold the family and loved ones of Norma in our prayers. They have exhibited true grace and poise throughout these difficult proceedings. Our hope is that this resolution allows them to begin to heal.” Haine commended the prosecution team, Troy Police Department, Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services, Collinsville Police Department, O’Fallon Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies that assisted in the response and investigation. “Through this collaboration, we were able to present to the jury an extensive amount of technological and scientific evidence, showing precisely what happened in the critical timeframe around Norma Caraker’s senseless death,” Haine said. In his closing argument at trial, Yager argued that Caraker’s dating was making Howard “angrier and angrier and angrier, until he got drunk enough that he couldn’t take it anymore.” Yager told jurors that Howard “wrapped that cord around her neck and he pulled, until she stopped breathing.”

Howard resided in the basement of Caraker’s home on Lower Marine Road. Troy Police responded to the home about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2023, after Howard called 911.

He told police he was worried about his mother because she was unresponsive. Officers located Caraker in her bed with a bungee cord still fastened around her neck. She was unresponsive and not breathing. Circuit Judge Amy Maher issued the sentence

