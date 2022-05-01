TROY - The Troy Police Department is seeking assistance in a missing person - Richard Maedge.

Troy Police say Maedge was last seen leaving his residence in Troy on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, on foot. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue T-shirt when last viewed.

Anyone who can assist in locating Maedge is encouraged to call the Troy Police Department at (618) 667-6731.

