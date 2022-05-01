TROY - The Troy Police Department is seeking assistance in a missing person - Richard Maedge.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Troy Police say Maedge was last seen leaving his residence in Troy on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, on foot. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue T-shirt when last viewed.

Anyone who can assist in locating Maedge is encouraged to call the Troy Police Department at (618) 667-6731.

More like this:

Fuel Spill At Troy Quick Shop Triggers Emergency Response
Yesterday
Haine Issues Full Statement In Howard Murder Case Verdict
Feb 11, 2025
Motorcyclist Dies in St. Clair County Collision
Feb 4, 2025
Resurfacing Project to Begin March 17 on Troy Road Between Franklin and Fifth Avenues
Mar 13, 2025
Jury Convicts Troy's Neil A. Howard In Mother’s Strangulation Case
Feb 10, 2025

 