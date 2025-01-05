TROY - A man from Troy with a history of burglary convictions faces new charges in his latest burglary case involving a residence and two vehicles.

Chase R. Clark, 28, of Troy, was charged with one count of residential burglary (a Class 1 felony) and two counts of burglary (both Class 3 felonies) on Dec. 17, 2024.

The day prior on Dec. 16, 2024, Clark allegedly entered a Collinsville residence without authority and with the intent to commit a theft, according to court documents. He was additionally charged with burglarizing two vehicles, including a 2016 GMC Terrain and 2014 Nissan Altima.

According to a petition to deny his pretrial release, Clark was identified on Ring home surveillance video entering the victims’ garage. They told authorities both vehicles in their garage had been “tampered with,” and also reported a bicycle missing.

The petition notes Clark has prior convictions of burglary from both Madison and Macoupin Counties. Among the other prior charges in his extensive criminal history are stolen vehicle charges, battery, theft, and more.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Clark; their records indicate he has since been released from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

