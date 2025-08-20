EDWARDSVILLE – A Troy resident faces felony charges of battery and mob action after he and an unidentified accomplice allegedly attacked someone riding their bike in Edwardsville.

Hughes W. Crumbley, 18, of Troy, was charged on Aug. 15, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery and a Class 4 felony count of mob action.

On Aug. 13, 2025, Crumbley allegedly acted together with an unidentified male in striking the same victim without legal authority about the head and neck, causing the victim to sustain facial fractures.

According to the state’s petition to deny Crumbley’s pretrial release from custody, at the time of this incident, he was on probation for similar behavior in another mob action case filed in Madison County earlier this year.

“Victim and witnesses report that victim was riding a bicycle near Watershed Park and was pursued by multiple suspects in a truck,” the petition states. “The truck got ahead of the victim and two suspects approached, knocking the victim off his bike and striking him about the head and neck.”

Crumbley was later identified by a witness and, after being located by officers, reportedly admitted to striking the victim.

The Edwardsville Police Department presented Crumbley’s latest mob action case, and he currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

