TROY - Troy Fire Protection District as well as Troy Police are investigating a devastating fire and a pair of incidents on Wood Thrush Street in Troy on Thursday afternoon. A home was destroyed in the fire and smoke was still coming from the roof around 4 p.m. Thursday, but firefighters had the blaze under control.

Crime scene tape covered both ends of the street and multiple people were apparently transported to a hospital from the fire.

In addition to Troy Police, Troy Fire, Glen Carbon Fire Protection District, Edwardsville, and Collinsville Fire Department assisted Troy Fire Protection District members.

Law enforcement considered the area a crime scene.

The Troy Police Department confirmed they responded with the fire department to what they described as a pair of domestic incidents on Wood Thrush Street in Troy at 2:23 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters discovered another fire on the street was on fire and then contacted other fire departments to assist.

Police said an investigation into the incident continues and at this time that was all that was released.

