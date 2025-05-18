TROY, Mo. — Ellie Sitton has been named the recipient of the inaugural Troy Fire Association Scholarship, the Troy Fire Protection District announced May 17.

The district recognized Sitton for her commitment to helping others and extended best wishes for her future endeavors. The scholarship aims to support individuals who demonstrate dedication to community service.

The Troy Fire Protection District congratulated Sitton in a public statement, highlighting her achievements and expressing admiration for her dedication.

Sitton is an outstanding Triad High School student-athlete. She was a finalist in the IHSA Girls Sectional at Edwardsville in November 2024, placing fourth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.18 and sixth in the 100 breast with a time of 1:13.05.

