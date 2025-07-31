TROY — The Troy Police Department announced a full closure of approximately 300 feet of Country Lane in Troy from Thursday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, for necessary reconstruction work aimed at improving roadway safety.

The closure will affect the section of Country Lane east of Troy Road. Residents and motorists are advised to use a detour route by continuing east on Country Lane to Baurer Road, then heading north on Baurer Road to access Highway 40.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We kindly request the understanding of all residents and motorists during this time,” the Troy Police said in a statement. “The work is essential for improving roadway safety and keeping disturbances to the shortest duration possible.”

During the construction period, residents within the closure may experience temporary loss of driveway access. The department noted there will be a drop in elevation greater than one foot as the new pavement is reconstructed. Drivers are urged to exercise patience and caution due to the presence of construction equipment and personnel throughout the closure zone.

The police also recommended parking vehicles outside the closure area to facilitate easier access without delay.

For concerns related to the project, residents may contact The Kilian Corporation at (618) 586-2000.

More like this: