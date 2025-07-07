TROY - Megan Kilfoy is organizing a fundraiser to support the Williams family after their son, Logan Williams, of Troy, IL., was critically injured in an accident on the morning of July 6, 2025.

Logan is currently on life support and fighting for his life, according to a message from Kilfoy and her husband, Dan.

Kilfoy said the Williams family is facing significant emotional and financial challenges as they remain by Logan’s side.

Medical expenses are mounting, including costs for intensive care unit treatment, life support equipment, and more.

The fundraiser aims to provide financial relief to Todd and Toni Williams, as well as their family.

“Anyone who knows Logan knows the incredible heart Logan has always shown to others. Now it’s our turn to show up for him and for his family during this critical time,” the Kilfoys wrote in their appeal for donations.

The Kilfoys emphasized that all funds raised will go directly to the Williams family to help cover medical expenses.

The Kilfoys asked supporters to keep Logan and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

The couple encouraged sharing the Williams family fundraiser page for those unable to contribute financially.

Click here for the GoFundMe for the Williams family of Troy.