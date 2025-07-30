Our Daily Show Interview! Dawn Mushill: Troy First Fridays, National Night Out, and More!

TROY - The City of Troy’s first responders will connect with the community at their National Night Out event.

From 6–8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, community members can stop by Tri-Township Park for National Night Out. Hosted by the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, the event encourages community members to engage with first responders and enjoy a touch-a-truck, K9 demonstrations, bounce houses and more.

“It’s to celebrate first responders and to let people get up and close with them,” explained Dawn Mushill, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

The touch-a-truck will feature police cars, a SWAT vehicle, trash truck, tractor, dump truck, tow truck, racecar and more. At 6:30 p.m., a medical helicopter will land at the park. This will be followed by a K9 demonstration by the Illinois State Police at 7 p.m.

Kids and families can check out “Photo Op with a Cop” and get to know the Troy Police Department. They can meet DEA agents and Miss Capital City Landry Shine. The Shriners Child ID program will take photos and fingerprints of the children and give this information on a DVD disc to the caregivers.

From 6–7 p.m., kids can enjoy free face-painting and balloon animals. A bubble party begins at 7 p.m. and promises lots of fun. Throughout the evening, attendees can also play on bounce houses and check out the giveaways. There will be food trucks with food available for purchase, and the first 400 kids will receive a free ice cream.

Mushill thanked “the amazing” Allison’s Comfort Shoes and Boots for sponsoring the event. She added that there is “a little bit of a competition” between the Troy Police Department and the Fire Department to see who can raise the most money, and you can show your support by donating at the National Night Out event.

Above all, Mushill believes the event will be a great way to celebrate the local first responders and bring the community together for a fun evening. She hopes to welcome many people for a great night in Troy.

“For this one, we’re anticipating a huge event. We’ve done a lot of promo for this event. I think the first responders deserve the kudos for all that they do,” she added. “Come out and be prepared to have a lot of fun.”

Visit the official Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce website for more information about National Night Out, or check out the official Facebook event page.

