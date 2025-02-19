TROY - Four communities offer eight weekends of garage sale fun. The spring events take place in April and May, 2025:

  • April 25-26: Maryville
  • May 1-3: St. Jacob
  • May 16-17: Troy
  • TBA: Marine

If you live within one of the communities and plan to have a sale, be sure to register with the link below. You can use the same link if you are searching for the special item or wanting to find out which neighborhoods are hosting sales.

https://garagesale.troycoc.com/

Be sure to check out the incredible interactive map that will show you the sales locations, days and times they plan to open, specific items they will be selling, if they will be open during rain, etc. The map will help you plan your day to find those great deals.

For more information, visit www.troymaryvillecoc.com or give the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce a call at 618-667-8769.

