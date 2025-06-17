TROY - At the Troy City Board meeting Monday night, June 16, 2025, the Troy Police Department marked a night of promotions, new appointments, and farewells.

Justin Christ was promoted to lieutenant, while Jessica Callahan and Austin Cripe advanced to sergeant.

The department also officially welcomed Chris Rice as its newest member. Rice brings more than 20 years of experience from a police department in Missouri and will serve as a School Resource Officer within the Troy School District.

The meeting also recognized the service of Police Commissioners Don Clark and Tom Canivit, who stepped down from their roles after years of dedication to public safety and support of the department.

The Troy Police Department expressed appreciation for the contributions of Clark and Canivit and encouraged the community to congratulate the newly promoted officers and welcome Officer Rice.

