TROY, IL. - The Troy Police Department marked a night of promotions, new appointments, and farewells to longtime commissioners at a Monday night, June 16, 2025, city board meeting.

Justin Christ was promoted to lieutenant, while Jessica Callahan and Austin Cripe were elevated to the rank of sergeant.

The Troy Police Department also welcomed Chris Rice, who was sworn in as its newest officer. Rice brings more than 20 years of experience from a police department in Missouri and will serve as a School Resource Officer within the Troy school district.

Article continues after sponsor message

The meeting also recognized Don Clark and Tom Canivit for their years of service as Police Commissioners. Both Clark and Canivit officially stepped down from their roles, receiving commendations for their dedication to public safety and support of the department.

The Troy Police Department expressed appreciation for the contributions of the departing commissioners and encouraged the community to congratulate the promoted officers and welcome Officer Rice to the force.