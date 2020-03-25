TROY - An area pastor - Troy Bethel Baptist’s Tim Lewis - announced this week he tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantined at home.

Bethel Baptist Church released a You Tube video of the 62-year-old Pastor Lewis discussing coronavirus on its Facebook page. Lewis had been in the Ukraine training pastors and when he returned with what he described a terrible cough and lung tightness, so he decided to go through a St. Louis County drive-thru testing site, where he tested positive.

Pastor Lewis’ wife, Cristie, has remained in Ohio with their son, Andy, while he is quarantined.

Pastor Lewis provided the following statement about his ailment: “I am grateful for your faith and prayers. As you know, since being on mission to Ukraine, I have been isolated at home. During my self-quarantine, I began to feel some symptoms of COVID-19. I contacted my family physician and he referred me to the Madison County Health Department. Initially, I was denied testing, but pursued a second opinion.

"Once it was proven that I met certain criteria for testing, I was administered a test from St. John's Mercy Hospital. Then I was called with the news that I tested positive for this virus. I have not been to the church or to my office or met with any of our staff. I have been home alone. I am recovering. The medical staff at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis is monitoring my progress."

Pastor Lewis said his wife, Cristie, has not seen him since I have come home.

“Please pray for me. I will continue to be quarantined here until I am cleared to go out into the public," he said. "The Lord is with us. He provides and protects us. Thank you for praying for me.”

