TROY — Six individuals were arrested during a two-day anti-human trafficking operation conducted by the Illinois State Police (ISP) in the Troy area of Madison County on April 23 and 24, 2025. The operation targeted individuals attempting to engage in sex acts with minors.

The arrests were made by the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Bureau in collaboration with ISP special agents, officers from Troops 8, Zone 6, ISP SWAT, ISP Analysts, MEGSI, Intelligence Support Unit, and the Troy Police Department. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office also supported the effort.

Those arrested and charged include Brian P. Tilson, 43, of Highland; Justin A. Kuehnel, 41, of Glen Carbon; Kyle T. Altevogt, 30, of Panama; Gregory L. Robinson, 34, of Fairview Heights; James A. Walker, 40, of Effingham; and Ulises Mendieta-Galindo, 36, of O’Fallon. All six face multiple felony charges, including indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor, solicitation to meet a child, and grooming.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to compel individuals into commercial sex acts, labor, or services against their will. The ISP described the operation as part of a broader, ongoing statewide effort to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable populations.

The ISP encourages the public to learn the signs of human trafficking and to report any suspicions.

The signs of human trafficking can be subtle; to learn more, please visit Recognizing the Signs | National Human Trafficking Hotline.

If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text *233733. For more information visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. You can also email ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov.

