SPRINGFIELD – One of the greatest girls basketball players in Civic Memorial's history is leaving a legacy that will be difficult to equal.

Allie Troeckler played her final game in the purple and gold of CM Monday night as Rochester rallied to defeat the Eagles 44-39 in an IHSA Class 3A supersectional game Monday night at the University of Illinois Springfield, ending the Eagles' season at 31-3 and leaving them a game short of this weekend's IHSA Class 3A state tournament.

Troeckler had 26 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's game; she graduates this spring from CM as the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder at 2,677 points and 1,090 rebounds.

“I would have liked to have ended my senior season at Redbird Arena (in Normal),” Troeckler said. “It didn't happen, but I couldn't be more proud of the team I played with. There are plenty of girls here who can get back her next year if they put in the work and are willing to put in the work in the off-season especially.”

Since Troeckler came into the program with the 2013-14 season, many memories have been maid for Troeckler as she head into the next phase of her basketball career; she'll be playing for SIU-Edwardsville next season. But the memories made over the last four years will stick in her mind.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think the run we made this year and the run I made my freshman year (when the Eagles reached the supersectional before being eliminated) and the girls who were on both those teams created the best memories.”

The legacy Troeckler leaves at CM is a product of the work and the coaches she had over the years, Troeckler believes.

“That reflects all the coaches I've had and all the hours they've worked with me and I've put in the gym and the teams I've played with, the girls that have been able to get me those looks,” Troeckler said. “I'm really excited (about playing close to home at SIUE); I'm looking forward to my experience there.”

Troeckler will be running on the CM girls track team this spring. “I was pretty successful last spring with the 300 hurdles,” Troeckler said, “so I'm looking forward to go pretty far with that this year.”

The memories and experiences will give Troeckler plenty of material for stories over the years. “I've got some good stories to tell,” Troeckler said. “Lots of good memories.”

More like this: