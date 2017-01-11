SEE LIVE CM-MCCLUER NORTH VIDEO BELOW:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 57, McCLUER NORTH 38: Allie Troeckler's 22 points led Civic Memorial to a 57-38 non-conference win at home Tuesday night over McCluer North of north St. Louis County.

The Eagles improved to 17-1 on the year; the Stars fell to 9-7.

CM ran to a 14-5 lead at quarter time and expanded it to 23-9 at the long break; a 34-29 second half helped the Eagles to run out winners on the night.

Kaylee Eaton, Kourtland Tyus and Anna Hall each added nine points for CM; Hall and Troeckler each had 13 rebounds. Yhmani Jones led McCluer North with 10 points, with Kortni Collins and Anasha Hurst each scoring eight.

The Eagles are scheduled to meet Washington, Mo., at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Liberty Bank Great Rivers Shootout at Alton High.

