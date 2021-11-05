Troeckler Closes in On 1,000 Points As Season Unfolds: Cougars Set for Exhibition vs UMSL Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EXHIBITION GAME 1

SIUE Cougars (0-0, 0-0 OVC)

vs. UMSL Tritons (0-0, 0-0 GLVC)

Sat., Nov. 6, 1 p.m. CT, Edwardsville, Ill. (First Community Arena) Video ESPN+

Radio WSIE FM 88.7 the Sound

Audio SIUECougarNetwork.com (Randy Moehlman)

Live Stats SIUEstats.com Article continues after sponsor message All-Time Series: SIUE leads 34-15 (reg. season only)

First Meeting: Dec. 5, 1979

Result: UMSL 92, SIUE 40

Last Meeting: Nov. 3, 2017 (exhibition)

Result: UMSL 58, SIUE 55

Current Series Streak: SIUE W5 (reg. season only) OPENING TIP

• This is the first contest for new Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith . She was the Great Lakes Valley Conference Coach of the Year last season at Lewis University.

• The 2021-22 season officially opens Wednesday for the Cougars at Kansas. SIUE has its first four games on the road this season at Kansas, Memphis, Illinois and Butler.

• SIUE returns 13 players from last season's roster and has five newcomers for the 2021-22 season. Allie Troeckler returns to SIUE women's basketball for her COVID senior season. She needs 115 points to become SIUE's latest 1,000-point scorer. Troeckler is a Civic Memorial High School graduate.

• Two newcomers are transfers. Gabby Nikitinaite played last season at George Washington. Jaida Hampton is a transfer from Wichita State.

• Three freshmen are on SIUE's roster. They are Sofie Lewis (Springfield, Illinois), Taylor Goss (Pekin, Illinois) and Tyler Butler (Belleville, Illinois).

• Mikayla Kinnard is the team's top returning scorer at 9.0 points per game.

• Ajulu Thatha , who averaged 8.9 points per game and scored a team-best 222 points last season, took part in the 2021 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals. The tournament was held at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this past June.

• Mikia Keith led the team last season in steals (31).

• Troeckler and Madison Webb tied for the team lead last season in blocks (17).

