On Friday, April 8th 2016, The Mustard Seed Peace Project will host a Trivia Night at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 405 East Fourth Street in Alton, Illinois. MSPP is a non-profit organization based in Godfrey, Illinois whose mission is to plant seeds for the development of families worldwide, so that they may grow to be instruments of change in their communities and the world. The group organizes humanitarian projects such as medical and dental clinics, clean water projects, and women’s economic development programs in the developing countries of Guatemala and Zambia.

This evening of challenging fun will begin at 7 p.m.; doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

A cash prize will be awarded to the highest scoring team; in addition, there will be attendance prizes, a gift basket auction, and other chances to win participatory games throughout the evening.

Tables consisting of a maximum of eight players are available at $120.00 per table, or individuals may register at $15.00 per person. Popcorn, beer and soft drinks will be provided, and players may also bring their own food. A cash bar will be available from the Knights of Columbus.

Get your team together now! There will be fun and challenging questions for all levels of trivia enthusiasts. The event is open to the public, and reservations may be made by calling Terri at (618) 225-0696. RSVP & invite your friends on the event page at: www.facebook.com/MustardSeedPeaceProject