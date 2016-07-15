10 Rounds Will Each Cover a Different Decade of the 20th Century

ALTON – The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes committee is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the Wood River Moose Lodge, 730 Wesley Drive in Wood River.

There will be 100 questions covering the 20th century. Each of the 10 rounds will highlight a different decade from the century, from 1900 right up through Y2K. All proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the American Diabetes Association’s annual walk, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

For the trivia night, no alcohol can be brought in from the outside, but teams are encouraged to bring their own food and snacks. There will be a 50/50 drawing, a heads/tails game, door prizes and a basket raffle. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a cash prize for the top two tables.

Admission is $15 per person for tables of five to 10 people. To reserve your table or for more information, contact Jamie Austin at 618-466-0026 or e-mail austinjamie@sbcglobal.net. Walk-ups are also welcome the night of the event.

Come to the trivia night to learn more about this year’s walk, including who will be the celebrity guest speaker, what new features will be in the Kids Zone, which free screenings will be provided in the Health and Wellness Zone, and how you can receive special recognition by becoming a Walk Champion for supporting the 2016 Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes.

