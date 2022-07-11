GODFREY - Test your knowledge of history, pop culture, nature, and more all while helping The Nature Institute (TNI) in its mission of education, restoration, and preservation.

This Trivia Night fundraiser at Godfrey KC Hall., located at 1713 Stamper Lane. in Godfrey, Ill, will be held on Friday, August 12. Doors open at 6 p.m. and questions begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15 per person or $120 for a team of eight to play. This event is sponsored by T&S Smokehouse.

“We are excited to host this trivia night fundraiser this year. Working as teams to answer fun questions is a great way to spend time with family and friends all while supporting our community,” says Ramona Pollard, outreach director at The Nature Institute.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two winning teams. Guests can also win from a 50/50 raffle and silent auction gifts. Teams are required to reserve a table up to the day of the event. Tables can be reserved at TheNatureInstitute.org or by calling (618) 466-9930.

Participants are welcome to bring snacks for their table. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from the bar and other drinks including water, soda, and tea will be provided.

The Nature Institute is still looking for individuals and businesses to sponsor this event. Sponsor levels start at $150 with the highest level providing two tables and mentioned in all paper and online advertisement materials.

For more information on this event and how to sponsor contact TNI at info@thenatureinstitute.org or (618) 466-9930.

