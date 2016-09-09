ALTON - For those wondering about the status of the country star Travis Tritt’s concert set for tonight at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, as of now it is all systems go.

“In regard to the rain, if it is going to be cancelled, it will have to be a pretty heavy downpour with lightning or hail to suspend,” Alton Regional Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Jong Cambron, public relations director for the event, said about the concert status.

“Hopefully it doesn’t rain and it stays away, but the show will go on if it’s a light drizzle,” he said.

There will be an announcement on the P.A. to let everyone know if it was cancelled, Cambron said. He added: “We will also post information about the concert if needed on the Alton Amphitheater website and Facebook page. We hope we don’t have to deal with that and the bad weather stays away."

General admission tickets are still available for the concert.

