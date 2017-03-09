Name:  Tristan Lee Hawkins

Parents:   Andrea and Brent Hawkins of Godfrey

Birth weight:  7 lbs 9 oz

Birth Length:  20.5 inches

Time :  11:59 AM

Date:  March 2, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Kai (7); Anaiyah (5)

Grandparents:  Darnail Lee & Sandra Hawkins-Lee, Godfrey;  Christine Sheppard, Jacksonville, FL

