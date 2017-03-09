Tristan Lee Hawkins
March 9, 2017 11:42 AM
Name: Tristan Lee Hawkins
Parents: Andrea and Brent Hawkins of Godfrey
Birth weight: 7 lbs 9 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time : 11:59 AM
Date: March 2, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Kai (7); Anaiyah (5)
Grandparents: Darnail Lee & Sandra Hawkins-Lee, Godfrey; Christine Sheppard, Jacksonville, FL
