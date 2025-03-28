ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Authorities are investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Duenke Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors, resulting in life-threatening injuries to two men and a woman. The incident took place at approximately 1:39 p.m. on Friday when officers from the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department responded to a call regarding the shooting.

Upon arrival at the residence in the 9400 block of Duenke Drive, officers discovered two adult males and an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. All three individuals were subsequently transported to nearby hospitals for life-saving treatment.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons has taken over the investigation. Detectives are currently working to gather information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have urged anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

For those wishing to remain anonymous or to potentially receive a reward, CrimeStoppers can be reached at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

