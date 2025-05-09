ST. LOUIS — Early Friday morning, May 9, 2025, police responded to a shooting on the 5100 block of Wells, resulting in multiple fatalities, including the suspect, authorities said.

Just after 4 a.m., officers arrived at the scene following a ShotSpotter activation and found an adult man shot on the front porch of a residence.

Article continues after sponsor message

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives were called in and requested assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Officers and detectives secured the perimeter of the home while awaiting a search warrant. Around 7 a.m., a man inside the residence briefly spoke with detectives before reentering the home. Moments later, the same man emerged armed with a rifle. An exchange of gunfire occurred between the suspect, a 28-year-old St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) officer with three years of service, and an ATF agent. The suspect then retreated back inside the residence.

SWAT officers entered the home and found the suspect dead near the front doorway. They also discovered a woman deceased in the living room and a man dead in the basement. No officers or agents were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing as homicide detectives and the Force Investigation Unit continue to gather information. All details released are preliminary.

More like this: