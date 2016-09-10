http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/16-9-10-Rosenthal.mp3

(Busch Stadium) St. Louis Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal took a big step towards returning to the active roster on Saturday as the right-hander successfully completed a pitching session against live hitting.

“Physically, I felt good,” said Rosenthal. “I felt like I came out of it–obviously, always shooting for perfection so at this point a few little mechanical things, just repetition and getting the feel back and I’ll be right where I want to be, back to before when I was 100% and that good feeling.”

“I’d say he probably hit triple-digits today,” stated Mike Matheny. “The ball was jumping out of his hand, which is usually a pretty good indicator of the physical side and then the application, saw him make good pitches with every pitch he has. So those are all positive things and we wanted to get a positive feel of what we saw.”

The velocity has been there awhile now for Rosenthal, who had a good throwing session while the team was still in Pittsburgh recently.

“Even my last bullpen, the arm strength was good,” said Rosenthal. “Right now, it’s just kind of the recovery and seeing how quickly I can bounce back and being able to repeat the really good ones I feel and eliminate the ones that mechanically something might be a little bit off.”

Whether or not Rosenthal faces hitters in a simulated setting again or is activated from the disabled list has yet to be determined. He is scheduled to play catch tomorrow and go from there in terms of what’s next. But one of the biggest hurdles has already been cleared.

“I kind of mentioned I was pitching this whole year with discomfort,” said Rosenthal. “To have that gone and get back to where I’m confident and physically feeling good and then having the feel that I’m used to and being able to do what I want to do.”

“Where I’m at now, I can just go out there and throw like normal. There’s no pain. It’s a big difference.”

And it will make little difference what role Rosenthal returns to in the bullpen, only that he is again able to contribute for the team’s success.

“I’ve said it every year,” said Rosenthal. “We get into this point of the season–really the whole season but especially now and in the postseason, it doesn’t matter who it was. I said this when I was pitching the 9th inning, however we can get those wins–if it’s me or somebody else, that’s what it’s all about right now.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI