

EDWARDSVILLE - For a band or color guard member, there aren’t many events that will top participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade's Great American Marching Band.

Edwardsville High School had three people - Maria Arzuagas and Erika Axtell (color guard) and Marcus Kwasa (percussionist) who participated in the annual festive parade on Thanksgiving.

Maria’s mother is Mary Jane Hessel, Erika’s parents are Eric and Denise Axtell and Marcus’s parents are Nick and Perl Kwasa.

EHS Director of Bands Marvin Battle could not be more proud than he is of the three who participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Words can’t express how proud we are of the accomplishments of these three individuals,” Battle said. “They have always represented the EHS Band and our community with pride. It is an outstanding honor for these students to participate in such a prestigious event.

“Most programs are lucky if they have one student excepted because of the fierce competition and number of students auditioning and we had three. This is the fourth student in the past two years (Amy Hanks being accepted last year) who has been accepted. I don’t think many other schools in the entire United States can say that.”

Battle concluded by saying, “We are blessed with talented individuals who work hard and are dedicated to their craft.”

