EDWARDSVILLE − Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville will be hosting its seventh annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, with proceeds continuing to benefit local charities.

Join the Edwardsville community for this family-friendly race! The race will continue to feature a wonderland race course filled with Christmas music and decorations, an ugly Christmas sweater competition, hot chocolate and cookies at the finish line, and a photo booth before and after the race. All race participants will be chip-timed by Final Lap Race Management. Medals are provided to all runners who participate in the race.

A portion of the race registration fees will benefit the Glen-Ed Food Pantry and Edwardsville Neighbors. There will also be a canned goods collection at the race. In past years, more than 450 pounds of canned goods were collected at the event.

Plaques will be given to the top male and female finishers and medals to the top three finishers in each of the following age categories: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-50, and 60 and older.

The sweater contest will be held after the race, with prizes awarded to the participants judged in the following categories: Ugliest Sweater, Most Christmas Spirit, and Best Group Sweater Theme (groups of four or more).

The race will begin at 9 a.m. on December 14 at Trinity Lutheran Ministries at 600 Water Street in Edwardsville, with race packet pickup available the day before and the morning of the race. The registration fee is $35 for all who sign up before November 27. Registration include a long-sleeve dry fit shirt or cotton t-shirt and a swag bag Special group/family prices are available to groups of 4 or more.

For questions or more information, please visit https://tinyurl.com/ChristmasSweaterRace or call (618) 656-2918.

